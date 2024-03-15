Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Evergy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

