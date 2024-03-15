EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $477,041.74 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 26,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $477,041.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

