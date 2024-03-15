Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.