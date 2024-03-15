Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $276.63

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.63 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.64). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.61), with a volume of 546,737 shares traded.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £916.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,658.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.02.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,046.76). Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.