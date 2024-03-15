Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after purchasing an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

