Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 192,974 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.42 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

