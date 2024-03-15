Financial Analysis: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70% Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,932.52%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.45 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -5.22 Grom Social Enterprises $4.70 million 0.41 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangoma Technologies.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.