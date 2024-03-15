Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $846.85

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.85 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 855 ($10.95). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.89), with a volume of 741,973 shares traded.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 846.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income
In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,210.12). In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,519.12). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($32,210.12). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,567. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
