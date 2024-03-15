Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $846.85

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.85 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 855 ($10.95). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.89), with a volume of 741,973 shares traded.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 846.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income

In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,210.12). In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,519.12). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($32,210.12). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,567. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.