Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.50. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 49,915 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$126.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3402268 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

