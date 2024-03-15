FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

