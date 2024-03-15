FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Comerica Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FE stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

