Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

