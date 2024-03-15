Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.11

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.11 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other Fiske news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 10,600 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,890 ($8,827.67). In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,890 ($8,827.67). Also, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,890.45). Insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,574,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

