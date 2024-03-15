Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.11

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Fiske plc (LON:FKEGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.11 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 0 shares.

Fiske Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Fiske Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Fiske news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 10,600 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,890 ($8,827.67). In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,890 ($8,827.67). Also, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,890.45). Insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,574,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fiske

(Get Free Report)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.