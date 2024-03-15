Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Insider Sells $845,294.47 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,880,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

