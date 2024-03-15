Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

