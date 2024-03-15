Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.24. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 11,700 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

