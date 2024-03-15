FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HAS)

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

