Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.09

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.09 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.86). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.86), with a volume of 76 shares.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a market capitalization of £29.90 million, a PE ratio of -2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.85.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

