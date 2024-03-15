General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159,316 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $88,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $275.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $277.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

