Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and traded as high as $90.56. Givaudan shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 8,052 shares traded.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9745 per share. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.