Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,441 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,450 shares of company stock valued at $31,068,090. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

