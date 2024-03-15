GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35,375 shares changing hands.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

