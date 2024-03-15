Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ VPN opened at $15.80 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $55.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
