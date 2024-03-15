Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.03

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and traded as high as $32.75. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 3,817 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
