Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director Purchases $937,200.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Globalstar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Globalstar by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

