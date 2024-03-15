Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,371 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

