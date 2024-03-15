Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,689 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMLX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

