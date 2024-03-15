Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,431 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Bank OZK by 139.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.15 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

