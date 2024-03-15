Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,374 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Get Accenture alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $378.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.81 and its 200 day moving average is $338.39. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.