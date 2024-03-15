Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 27,010 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Crescent Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.97 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.