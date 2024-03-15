Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 861 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enstar Group by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $300.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.80. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $310.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

