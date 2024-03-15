Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 37,931 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

