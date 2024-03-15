Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,398 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

