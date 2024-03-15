Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

