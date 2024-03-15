Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 439.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

