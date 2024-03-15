Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AZEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

