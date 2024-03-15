Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after buying an additional 790,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.