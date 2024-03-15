Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $770,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

NYSE MSCI opened at $553.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.85. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

