Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $782,000 Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $153.37 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.