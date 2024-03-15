Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $822,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.44 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

