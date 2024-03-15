Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $4,021,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 59.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 114.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop by 86.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 193,447 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WING opened at $350.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.26. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $375.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.