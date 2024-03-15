Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1,110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Down 5.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $309.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.