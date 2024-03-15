Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

