Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $799,000 Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Tennant by 174.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tennant by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $112.14 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

