Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

BOOT opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

