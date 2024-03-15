Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 108,060 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $26,519,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,811,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 4.3 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

