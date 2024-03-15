Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,575 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

