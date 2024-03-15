Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,087 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

