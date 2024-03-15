Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $116.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.