Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STRL opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $116.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
