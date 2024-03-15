Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,595 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $547.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.68 and its 200 day moving average is $522.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

